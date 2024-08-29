Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Purendra Kumar Sethy, Record Supplier of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officers of the anti-corruption agency had yesterday raided multiple places belonging to Sethty and unearthed properties including one multi-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar, deposits of Rs 16.77 lakh, cash of Rs 1.70 lakh, 2 four-wheelers, etc., which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Besides,16 benami land pattas of different sizes of plots were found, which are under verification.

He will be forwarded to court today.

A case has been registered against the accused in this connection while further probe was underway.