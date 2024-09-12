Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Prasanna Kumar Swain, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Irrigation Division, Bhanjanagar, Ganjam, for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per official sources, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets, including six multi-storeyed buildings, of which one is a four-storeyed palatial building worth around Rs 2.4 crore and another is a four-storeyed palatial building worth around Rs 2.3 crore, five high-value homestead plots, deposits of over Rs 23.94 lakh, and gold weighing around 200 grams, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, Swain was placed under arrest and forwarded to court.

The anti-corruption agency has registered a case against him in this connection while further probe was underway.