Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator S. Partha Sarathi Bisoi on charges of possessing massive disproportionate assets (DA) including 16 plots and many more.

Following raids on properties belonging to S. Partha Sarathi Bisoi, the Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator of Batasana GP under Kotpad Block in Koraput district, he was found in possession of DA including 3 buildings, 16 plots, one cashew processing unit at an area over 8500 Sqft, 285 gms gold, Rs 2.45 lakh cash, 3 tractors, 1 SUV (Bolero), etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

A Vigilance case has been registered against the official in this connection. He will be forwarded to Vigilance court today for possession of DA.