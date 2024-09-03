Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Dharanidhar Nayak, Deputy Director of Mines, Talcher, Angul, for allegedly possessing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials of the anti-corruption agency had raided multiple places belonging to Nayak and unearthed assets worth crores of rupees, including two multi-storeyed buildings, one 3 BHK flat worth around Rs 1.30 crore, one duplex of area 1800 sqft in Bhubaneswar, two market complexes with 19 shops, 11 plots, deposits of Rs 53.53 lakhs, household articles worth Rs 54.70 lakhs, cash of over Rs 9.85 lakhs etc., which he could not explain satisfactorily.

He will be forwarded to court today, Vigilance sources said.

A case has been registered in this connection while further probe was underway.