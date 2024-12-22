Nabarangpur: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Surendra Bhatra, former PEO (now under suspension), Parchipara Gram Panchayat and Kacharapada-III Gram Panchayat under Raighar Block of Nabarangpur district, for allegedly misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 65 lakh.

As per official sources, the amount was allotted to the Gram Panchayats without executing different developmental works during the year 2023-24.

The anti-corruption agency has registered two cases against Bhatra while further further probe was underway.