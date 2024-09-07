Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested Keonjhar District Jail Superintendent Satya Prakash Swain on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

The jail official was arrested a day after raids at his properties in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Keonjhar. He will be produced before a Vigilance court in Bhubaneswar today.

Satya Prakash Swain, the former Superintendent of Jharapada Special Jail, Bhubaneswar, was raided on allegations of having unaccounted wealth. During the searches, he was found in possession of a 4-storey building worth approximately Rs 1.5 Crore in Bhubaneswar, 4 plots and assets worth around Rs 15 lakh.

The Vigilance officials including 2 DSPs, 11 Inspectors, SI/ASIs and other supporting staff conducted searches at his office, residence in Keonjhar, ancestral place in Bhadrak, residence at Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar and father-in-law's residence at Jagamara in Bhubaneswar on the strength of search warrants issued by Vigilance Special Judge, Bhubaneswar.