Bhubaneswar: Junior Engineer (JE) Susanta Kumar Sethy, who was found in possession of huge amount of disproportionate assets (DA) during searches yesterday, was placed under arrest, informed Odisha Vigilance today.

The Vigilance unearthed 3 multi-storey buildings, 1 farmhouse, 9 high-value plots among DA registered in name of Susanta Sethy, the Road & Building Junior Engineer at Khariar in Nuapada district, and his family members.

A Vigilance case has been registered against the JE and he will be forwarded to Vigilance Special Judge Court in Bhubaneswar today.

During searches conducted on properties of Sethy at 8 locations in Bhubaneswar, Pipili and Nuapada on Friday, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 3 multi storeyed buildings,1 Farmhouse, 9 high-value plots, 2 costly four wheelers including 1 benami car, deposits Rs.55 lakh, household articles worth over Rs.14 Lakh etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

He allegedly had kept ill-gotten cash of Rs 55 Lakhs and gold weighing 1.4 kg at his tenant's house to evade detection during Vigilance raids which was usurped by the tenant. In this connection, his spouse had lodged an FIR at the Dhauli Police Station on April 13, 2024, against the tenant for not returning the same.

The Vigilance is currently verifying the suspected ill-gotten money and gold ornaments parked by Sethy at his tenant's house.