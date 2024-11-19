Odisha: Vigilance arrests Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector in DA case

Dhenkanal: A day after carrying out a series of raids, Odisha Vigilance has arrested Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak in Dhenkanal district for alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The OAS official came under scanner after allegations of disproportionate assets surfaced.

On Monday, a team comprising 7 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge (Vigilance) Bhubaneswar, acrried out raids on Nayak's properties at 10 locations in Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Bhadraka and Mayurbhanj. During search, following assets were detected.