ODISHA LATEST

Odisha: Vigilance arrests Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector in DA case

Odisha Vigilance has arrested Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak in Dhenkanal district for alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income

Kasturi Swain profile image
by Kasturi Swain
Dhenkanal: A day after carrying out a series of raids, Odisha Vigilance has arrested Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak in Dhenkanal district for alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The OAS official came under scanner after allegations of disproportionate assets surfaced. 

On Monday, a team comprising 7 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge (Vigilance) Bhubaneswar, acrried out raids on Nayak's properties at 10 locations in Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Bhadraka and Mayurbhanj. During search, following assets were detected. 

1. Triple storeyed building (under construction) with area 4800 Sqft. at Jharpada, Bhubaneswar.
2. Triple storeyed building with area 6900 Sqft. at Kuansa, Bhadrak.
3. Double storeyed building (under construction) with area 6200 Sqft. at Gelpur, Bhadrak. 
4. 14 nos of high value plots of which 6 are in prime area of Bhubneswar, 6 in Bhadrak & 1 in Pipili, Puri. Details as under;
i) A piece of land vide plot No.709/2472, Khata No.361 with area A 0.090 at Jharpada, Bhubaneswar.
ii) A piece of land vide plot No.192/E(P), Khata No.331 with area A 0.016 at Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.
iii) A piece of land vide plot No.192/D, Khata No.331 with area A 0.034.43 (1500 Sqft) at Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.
iv) A piece of land vide plot No.192/E, Khata No.261 with area A 0.022 at Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.
v) A piece of land vide plot No.1400/1756/1919, Khata No.325/197 with area 200 dcml. at Patharagadia, Bhubaneswar.
vi) A piece of land vide plot No.1756/1824, Khata No.325/202 with area A 0.125 dcml. at Patharagadia, Bhubaneswar.
vii) 4 plots comprising plot No.4145 Khata No.766/832, Plot No.4031 Khata No.766/1015, Plot No.4033 Khata No.766/883, Plot No.4029 Khata No.766/881 of total area 86 dcml. at Gelpur, Bhadrak.
viii) A piece of land vide plot No.4022, Khata No.348 with area A 0.28 dcml. at Gelpur, Bhadrak.
ix) A piece of land vide plot No.281, Khata No.525 with area A 0.55 dcml. at Kuansa, Bhadrak.
x) A piece of land vide plot No.1868/2921, Khata No.767/1290 with area 2175 Sqft. at Pipili, Puri.
5. Gold 366 gms.
6. Cash Rs.1,48,680/-.
7. Rs 34.57 lakh worth deposits 
8. 1 two wheeler.

 

