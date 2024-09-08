Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Bijay Kumar Behuria, the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of Nuapada, on charges of corruption.

Behuria was intercepted on 7th September near Khordha Hospital Square while travelling from Nuapada to Bhubaneswar in a vehicle. During the search, Vigilance officials recovered Rs. 1.32 lakh from him, which he failed to account for satisfactorily. Both the cash and the vehicle were seized by the agency.

Following the interception, Odisha Vigilance conducted searches at various locations, including Behuria's rented house in Nuapada, his parental house in Singhpur, and two flats in Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar. His office at Nuapada was also raided.

A case has been registered against Behuria under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 at the Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station. He has been arrested and presented before the court.