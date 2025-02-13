Balasore: Odisha Vigilance arrested OAS Officer Bidyadhar Pati on charges of possessing disproportionate assets following raid on his properties in Bhubaneswar and Balasore.

Bidyadhar Pati, the Tahasildar of Remuna in Balasore district, was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 3 high value flats (2 flats worth approximately Rs 2.25 crore in Bhubaneswar and 1 flat in Balasore), 2 plots, gold approximately 937 grams, deposits over Rs 1.12 crore, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

In this connection, the Vigilance registered a case against the OAS Officer. He will forwaded to a court today.