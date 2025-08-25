Bargarh: Odisha Vigilance today arrested a police officer for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹7,000 from a scrap dealer in the Bijepur area of Bargarh district.

The accused, identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Jagaa Bariha of Bijepur Police Station, had allegedly demanded ₹10,000 from the trader to allow him to run his business without harassment. After the complainant expressed his inability to pay the full amount, Bariha reduced the demand to ₹7,000. He also reportedly threatened the trader with stern action if the money was not paid.

Finding no alternative, the trader approached the Vigilance department. Acting on the complaint, Vigilance officials laid a trap and caught Bariha while accepting the bribe money. The entire amount of ₹7,000 was recovered from his possession.

Soon after the arrest, simultaneous searches were launched at three locations linked to the SI to probe into his assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

A case has been registered in this connection, while further investigation was underway.