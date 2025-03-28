Angul: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested Satya Priya Nayak, Senior Revenue Assistant at Athamallick Tahasil office in Angul district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. He was caught red-handed while taking the money to process a land partition application.

According to reports, Nayak had demanded the bribe from a complainant for facilitating the division of paternal land among family members and issuing separate Records of Rights (RORs). Despite repeated requests from the complainant’s family, Nayak allegedly delayed the process and insisted on the bribe.

The complainant approached the Vigilance department, leading to a trap being laid. Vigilance officers apprehended Nayak near the SBI main branch ATM in Athamallick area while he was attempting to deposit the bribe amount into his account.

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches were conducted at two locations linked to Nayak to probe possible assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, at the Cuttack Vigilance police station. Further investigation is underway.