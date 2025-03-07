Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance have arrested a senior transport officer today after carrying out multiple raids on properties linked to him on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused official Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, OTES-1(SR), Joint Commissioner, State Transport Authority, Cuttack, will be produced in court today.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the anti-corruption bureau had carried out multiple searches on properties of Mohanty across nine locations including Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurdha during which they uncovered additional movable and immovable assets.

Following the raids, Mohanty was found in possession of disproportionate assets including four multi- storey buildings, Rs.1 crore paid to purchase one 4-BHK flat at BBSR, 2 benami flats at puri, 11 plots, one farm house spread over 14 acres, 2.1 kg gold, Rs.17.55 lakh cash, three four-wheelers (benami) and one benami two-wheeler among other assets for which he could not furnish a satisfactory answer.

The unearthed properties include:

A triple-storeyed residential building (2,400 sq. ft.) at Maitri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

A five-storeyed under-construction building at Govindaprasad, Khordha.

A four-BHK flat (T-1-9-C) at 9 Boulevard, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar, jointly owned by Mohanty and his spouse. A triple-storeyed under-construction building (7,500 sq. ft.) at Balukhand, Puri, suspected to be benami. A house at his native village, Tangi, Khordha, and a 14.78-decimal farmhouse at Kusupal, Nayagarh. 11 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Ranapur, and Nayagarh, along with an 11.08-decimal agricultural land at Kusupal, Ranpur Details of 11 Plots: Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar: 0.054 decimal Patia, Bhubaneswar: 0.987 decimal Tangi, Khordha: 0.43 decimal Various plots totaling 0.176 decimal in Govindaprasad, Khordha Three plots totaling 2.00 decimals in Kusupal, Ranpur The Vigilance's Technical Wing is assessing the valuation of these properties, while investigations continue into his bank deposits, postal savings, insurance policies, and other investments.



Official sources said a case has been registered against Mohanty and he is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway.