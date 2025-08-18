Bhubaneswar: The Confiscation Court of Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, today ordered the confiscation of properties belonging to Swarnalata Pradhan, wife of late Basanta Kumar Pradhan, former Deputy Director of Social Forestry, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The immovable assets ordered to be confiscated include a multi-storey building at Tulasipur in Cuttack, another building at Laxmisagar, and a 4.02-acre farmhouse at Athagarh. Her movable assets, comprising bank and postal deposits, have also been seized.

Swarnalata Pradhan was a co-accused in the DA case. Odisha Vigilance had earlier chargesheeted both Basanta Kumar Pradhan and his wife under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 109 of the IPC, for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Basanta Kumar Pradhan was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar, on January 27, 2012.

Following his conviction, proceedings continued against his wife, culminating in today’s confiscation order.