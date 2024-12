Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance has achieved significant milestones in 2024, intensifying its anti-corruption efforts across the state. The agency reported substantial progress in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting corruption cases, with notable outcomes.

Detection Highlights: 200 criminal cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 181 government officials and others.

Cases were lodged against 50 Class-I officers, including 6 chief engineers, 2 assistant commissioners (CT&GST), a jail superintendent, and several other senior officials such as sub-collectors, tehsildars, and BDOs.

Arrests included 19 engineers, 22 revenue officials, 20 PR & DW officials, 9 police officers, 5 doctors, and others.

60 disproportionate assets (DA) cases were registered, uncovering illicit assets worth over ₹131 crore.

96 trap cases were recorded, with 115 individuals, including 99 government officials, caught accepting bribes totalling ₹19.25 lakh. Investigation Milestones: Searches were conducted at 483 locations across the state concerning trap and DA cases.

792 bank accounts linked to corrupt officials were frozen.

194 buildings and projects, evaluated in 72 valuation cases, were assessed to be worth approximately ₹27.03 crore.

38 spouses were implicated as co-accused in 60 DA cases.

Investigations were concluded in 307 cases, achieving the highest-ever disposal rate of 154%. Prosecution Success: A total of 105 convictions were secured, maintaining a conviction rate of 50%.

DA cases saw an even higher conviction rate of 80%.

Following their convictions, 25 government officials were dismissed from service.