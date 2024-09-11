Bhubaneswar: Prasanna Kumar Swain, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Irrigation Division, Bhanjanagar, Ganjam, was found in possession of properties worth crores of rupees, including multiple buildings, during raids by the Odisha Vigilance in connection with allegations against him regarding assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials of the anti-corruption agency have so far unearthed the following properties in the name of Swain and his family members.

1. One four-storeyed building at Tulsinagar of Berhampur worth approx. Rs. 2.4 Crore.

2. Another four-storeyed residential building at Bagdevi Road, Bhejiput Road, Bhanjanagar.

3. One triple-storeyed building at Bagdevi Road, Bhejiput, Bhanjanagar.

4. Another triple-storeyed building at Bhanajanagar.

5. Double-storeyed under-construction building at Ward No. 6, NAC Bhanjanagar.

6. Double-storeyed paternal house at Luduludi under Bhanjanagar PS, Ganjam.

7. Five high-value homestead plots including one in Berhampur and four in and around Bhanjanagar. The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ plots were being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

8. Bank deposits/ other investments are being ascertained.

Till last reports came in, the searches were underway while the total value of his movable and immovable assets was yet to be calculated.