Malkangiri: Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out multiple raids at various locations linked to Deputy Director and PD (Project Director), Watershed, Malkangiri, Santanu Mohapatra, on the charge of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and recovered cash to the tune of around Rs 1.5 crore from his residence here today.

As per reports, a team led by 2 Additional SPs, 4 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 6 ASIs, and other supporting staff of Odisha Vigilance carried out simultaneous raids at seven places in Malkangiri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore.

Till reports last came in, searches were underway at the following locations:

1) Residential triple storey building located at Jeypore.

2) House of Mohan Mandal, Assistant Agriculture Engineer in Malkajgiri

3) House of Biswajit Mandal, Data Entry Operator at the office of PD Watershed in Malkangiri.

4) House of Amiyakanta Sahu, Contractual Staff at office of PD Watershed in Malkangiri.

5) Office Chamber of Mohapatra at Malkangiri.

6) Paternal house of Mohapatra at Nuapada, Balisahi, Cuttack.

7) House of his relative located at Bhimatangi, Housing Board Colony, BBSR.

Further details are awaited