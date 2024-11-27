Bhubaneswar: Padmanav Hota, Junior Mining Officer, Keonjhar was today found in possession of assets worth crores of rupees, including 14 plots, during raids by the Odisha Vigilance over allegation of possession of properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per official sources, simultaneous house searches were conducted by the Odisha Vigilance led by 7 DSPs, 5 inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The searches were carried out at seven places in Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, and Jajpur.

During the raids, the following properties in the name of Hota and his family members were unearthed.

1. One four-storeyed building located at Karodakanta, Bhubaneswar.

2. One double-storeyed building at Jagannathpur, Keonjhar.

3. One building located at Jamadeipur Sasan, Jajpur.

4. One farmhouse located at Madanpur, Keonjhar.

5. Fourteen plots, out of which four are in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and ten in Danagadi, Jajpur.

The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ plots/ farmhouse are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

6. Bank, insurance, postal deposits and other investments are being ascertained.

7. A four-wheeler and 2 two-wheelers.

Till last reports came in, the searches were underway and the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.