Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials today raided multiple places in connection with allegations against Bibhudananda Mishra, Forest Range Officer, Dhenkanal Range, regarding possession of properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During searches by officers of the anti-corruption agency, two bundles of currency notes in denomination of Rs 500 amounting to Rs 1 lakh were found concealed in the flush tank of his residence. The wet currency notes were seized by the Vigilance.

This apart, the following assets worth crores of rupees in the name of Mishra and his family members were unearthed.

1) One double-storeyed building at Ratna Bazar, Dhenkanal town.

2) One flat at Brinda Basera, GGP Colony, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

3) Two flats at Kaushalya Infra Projects Private Limited, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

4) One farm at Rahangol, Athagarh, Cuttack comprising a multi-storeyed farmhouse, poultry farm, horticulture nursery, and park.

5) 8 plots in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal.

6) Bank deposits of Rs 40 lakhs.

7) Other deposits are being ascertained.

8) Gold weighing approx. 300 gms.



9) Cash Rs 4,13,140.

10) Two four-wheelers and six two-wheelers.

The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ flats/ farmhouse/ plots were carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

Till last reports came in, the raids were underway and the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.