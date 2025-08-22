Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance on Friday carried out simultaneous raids on the properties of Kishore Kumar Sahani, Senior Assistant at City Hospital under the Office of CDM & PHO, Cuttack, and unearthed assets worth crores allegedly amassed through misappropriation of government funds.

During the searches, Sahani was found in possession of extensive movable and immovable assets far exceeding his known sources of income. Preliminary findings include:

Residential Properties

A triple-storeyed building on 2,500 sq. ft. at Jobra Nuasahi, Cuttack.

A building with poultry farm on approximately 2.5 acres at Palasia/Padhania, Choudwar, Cuttack.

Land Holdings

19 high-value plots in and around Cuttack town.

Valuables & Investments

Cash: ₹3.5 lakh.

Gold ornaments: 135 grams.

Bank and insurance deposits: ₹44.46 lakh (other investments under verification).

Vehicles: One four-wheeler (Hyundai Santro) and three two-wheelers.

According to Vigilance, Sahani allegedly misappropriated over ₹1.24 crore of government funds and accumulated disproportionate assets in his name and that of his family members. The Vigilance Technical Wing is currently conducting detailed measurement and valuation of the identified assets.

He is alleged to have misappropriated government funds amounting to ₹1,24,15,854 during his tenure at the City Hospital through non-deposit of government money, fraudulent withdrawals from official accounts, transfer of funds to personal accounts of himself and family members, and other irregular means.

To gather evidence, Vigilance deployed a large team comprising 9 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 7 ASIs, and other staff to conduct searches at five different locations across Cuttack district.

Sahani had joined government service as a Junior Assistant in 1997 under the rehabilitation scheme and served in Mahanga and Banki before being posted to City Hospital, Cuttack in 2001. He continued there until 2016, after which he was promoted as Senior Assistant and posted to the CDM & PHO Office, Cuttack.

Further investigation is underway.