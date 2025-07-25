Jeypore (Koraput): In a major crackdown on alleged corruption, Odisha Vigilance on Friday unearthed a massive cache of unaccounted wealth during raids on the properties of Rama Chandra Nepak, Deputy Ranger-cum-In-Charge Ranger of Jeypore Forest Range in Koraput district.

During searches, Vigilance officials recovered ₹1.44 crore in cash, 4 gold biscuits, and 16 gold coins from Nepak’s properties. A significant portion of the cash—₹1.4 crore—was reportedly stashed in a concealed chamber inside his flat at Golden Height Residential Apartment in Jeypore Town. Cash counting machines and gold weighment tools have been deployed to aid the process.

According to Vigilance sources, Nepak began his career as a Village Forest Worker on March 9, 1989, in the Social Forestry Division at Koraput. Following the merger of Social Forestry with the Territorial Forest Division, he was posted to the Jeypore Forest (Territorial) Division. He currently draws a gross monthly salary of ₹76,880 and a net salary of ₹69,680.

The raids were launched based on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to known sources of income. A 40-member Vigilance team—comprising 6 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 9 ASIs, and other supporting staff—conducted simultaneous searches at six different locations in Jeypore and Bhubaneswar under the authority of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore.

The locations raided include:

Nepak’s house built on paternal land at NKT Road, PR Petta, Jeypore. Flat No. 510 at Golden Height Residential Apartment, PR Petta, Jeypore. Flat No. 511 at the same apartment complex. His brother’s flat at UMS Bhagabati Mansion, Raghunathpur Jali, Bhubaneswar. House of his in-laws at Sombar Tota, Jeypore. His office chamber at Jeypore Forest Range.

The raids are ongoing and further verification of documents, assets, and financial records is underway.