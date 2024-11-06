Bhubaneswar:Odisha Vigilance sleuths today carried out multiple raids on properties of an official of Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) on charges of amassing disproportionate assets. The accused official Bijay Kumar Udaysingh, Junior Manager, (Civil), BCD-II of IDCO Bhubaneswar, was allegedly in possession of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per reports, simultaneous raids were carried out by the anti-corruption bureau at six locations across Bhubaneswar, Khordha, and Puri on Wednesday.

A team comprising 8 DSPs, 8 Inspectors and other supporting staff carried out extensive seaches on movable and immovable proporties of the accused after search warrants were issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Though the exact assessment of the assets has not been done yet, preliminary investigation indicated that the value would be worth crores.

During house searches so far, the following assets were unearthed in the name of Udaysingh and his family: