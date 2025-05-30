Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on alleged corruption, the Odisha Vigilance today recovered approximately ₹2.1 crore in cash from two properties belonging to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer of the Rural Works (RW) Department, Odisha Government.

According to a press release issued by the agency, around ₹1 crore was recovered from Sarangi’s flat at PDN Exotica in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, ₹1.1 crore in cash was seized from his residence in Angul. Officials used counting machines to tally the cash at both locations.

In a dramatic turn of events, as Vigilance officers approached his Bhubaneswar residence, Sarangi allegedly threw bundles of ₹500 currency notes out of a window in an attempt to dispose of the evidence. However, the cash was immediately recovered by the search team in the presence of witnesses.

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to Sarangi’s known sources of income. Further searches are continuing, and more updates are expected from the Vigilance.

Sarangi is currently under the scanner for amassing wealth beyond his legal earnings. The Odisha Vigilance had launched simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to him.