Bhubaneswar: In the biggest cash seizure in the history of Odisha Vigilance, the agency has unearthed more than Rs 4 crore in cash from a Bhubaneswar flat linked to Deputy Director of Mines Debabrata Mohanty.

Mohanty, who is posted as Deputy Director of Mines in the Cuttack Circle, was apprehended on Tuesday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a licensed coal vendor. Soon after his arrest, Vigilance teams launched simultaneous searches at three locations linked to him.

Searches were carried out at his residential flat in Shree Vihar, Patia, Bhubaneswar, his parental house at Mathasahi in Bhadrak district, and his office chamber in Cuttack.

During the raid at his Bhubaneswar flat, officials unearthed cash exceeding Rs 4 crore. The money was found concealed inside trolley bags and almirahs. The seized amount is currently being counted to determine the exact figure.

According to Vigilance officials, this is the highest ever cash seizure made by the agency.

Apart from the cash recovered from the flat, Rs 1.20 lakh was also seized from Mohanty’s office drawer and from his possession.

The searches have also led to the detection of other assets. These include a palatial double-storeyed building measuring around 2,400 square feet at Pahala in Bhubaneswar and approximately 130 grams of gold.

Vigilance officials said the searches are still underway, and further details will be shared after the completion of verification and valuation of the assets.