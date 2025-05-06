Sambalpur: Authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, are planning to set up a helipad on its campus to enable helicopter emergency medical services for critically ill patients. The move aims to ensure the timely transfer of patients to top hospitals in major cities across India.

Sambalpur Sadar tehsildar Manoj Kujur said that land has been selected for the helipad. “The land demarcation is complete,” he said.

VIMSAR superintendent Dr Lalmohan Nayak said the project was announced three years ago, and the plan is now gaining momentum. “Once operational, the helipad will allow patients to be airlifted to advanced hospitals in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai for emergency treatments, including cancer care,” he said.

He added that VIMSAR will become the first government hospital in the state to have its own helipad for shifting patients through helicopter services.

“In cases of severe accidents requiring specialised surgery, patients are referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Every month, we refer around 4 to 5 patients suffering from cancer or cardiac conditions who require urgent treatment,” he said.

The proposed helipad is expected to significantly improve medical response time and save lives by connecting patients with advanced care facilities.