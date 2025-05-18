Puri: Odisha vlogger Priyanka Senapati, who is currently under the scanner of the police over her links with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra who was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, had recently visited the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.

On March 25, Priyanka had posted a video of the visit on YouTube with the title "Odia Girl in Pakistan | Kartarpur Corridor Guide | Odia Vlog".

Similarly, Jyoti had last year visited the pilgrim town of Puri, during which Priyanka reportedly accompanied her.

Meanwhile, the family of Priyanka has come forward to fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigation. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka’s father Rajkishore Senapati said they received a call from the local police station on Saturday regarding a visit by officials for questioning his daughter. The move came after it was found that Priyanka had accompanied Jyoti during her trip to Puri in September 2024.

On Priyanka's visit to Pakistan, her father clarified, “She had visited Kartarpur around three to four months ago to create video content. Her association with Jyoti was purely professional, as both were YouTubers. She had only accompanied Jyoti during her visit to Puri.”

Rajkishore further said that Priyanka had developed a friendship with Jyoti a year ago, and the family had no knowledge of Jyoti’s alleged espionage links. “We are unaware of where Jyoti stayed during her Puri trip. She never visited our house,” he said.

"Officials visited us and questioned both me and my daughter. This is a sensitive matter, and we are extending full support to the investigating agencies. Priyanka is also cooperating with the officials," he added.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), with assistance from Puri police, has reportedly questioned Priyanka. According to reports, Priyanka came in contact with Jyoti through YouTube, following which the two became friends. The central agency is now examining the nature of their relationship and communication, seeking to determine whether Priyanka had any direct involvement or knowledge of Jyoti’s alleged espionage activities.

Meanwhile, Priyanka took to Instagram to clarify that she had no awareness of Jyoti’s alleged links with foreign intelligence.

"Since many people are asking, let me clear it first. Jyoti was just a friend of mine and I came in contact with her through YouTube. I was unaware of anything which she is accused of. I would have not been in touch with her if I knew she was spying for an enemy country. I knew her professionally through content creation and was personally shocked to hear this. If any investigative agencies wish to cross-question, I would provide full cooperation. Nation is above all. Jai Hind," Priyanka posted on Instagram.