Sambalpur: Mystery shrouds the death of an engineering student whose body was recovered from under a bridge in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Anjaneya Das of Jajpur. He was a final year Mechanical Engineering student at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) and was staying in Pulastya hostel on campus.

On Tuesday morning, Anjaneya's body bearing multiple injuries was found lying under the PC Bridge in the town. Police on getting information, reached at the spot and rushed him to Burla hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

While the exact cause of death is not established yet, police said the postmortem report will help shed light on circumstances leading to the untimely demise. " An investigation has been initiated. We are probing all possible angles to figure out if it was an accident or there was foul play. The family of the deceased student have been informed. Further details will be shared once the autopsy is done," they said, adding that a forensic team has also reached to probe the student's death.