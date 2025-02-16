Bhubaneswar: Issuing a caution to the black marketeers of fish, dairy and poultry products, the Odisha Government today said action will be taken against those who are found to sell these items at rates above the market price.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department, Gokulananda Mallik said a strict vigil is being observed on the black marketeers and hoarders. Steps are being taken to ensure availability of fish, dairy and poultry items at reasonable prices, he said.

Reiterating his department’s alertness in discouraging black marketing, Mallik said the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department is also keeping an eye on the price rises.

Mallik further said the Odisha Government is aiming to double the production of fish, egg, chicken and milk in the State in next five years and farmers are being encouraged in this direction.