Bhubaneswar: With incessant rainfall causing swelling rivers and flood concerns in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that heavy rain is likely to continue across the state till August 29.

According to the IMD bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coasts persists between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southward with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the same region within the next 48 hours.

The IMD has issued heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings for almost all districts for the next five days.

District-wise Alerts

August 25 – Yellow Warning

Heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) likely at one or two places in Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Gajapati and Koraput.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

August 26 – Orange & Yellow Warning

Orange: Heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds in Gajapati and Rayagada.

Yellow: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Malkangiri. Thunderstorm and gusty winds likely in most other districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Angul.

August 27 – Orange & Yellow Warning

Orange: Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Nayagarh and Kandhamal.

Yellow: Heavy rain and thunderstorm in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Boudh, Koraput and Malkangiri. Thunderstorm and gusty winds likely in remaining districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

August 28 – Yellow Warning

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Kalahandi and Sundargarh.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds in western and southern districts including Sambalpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

August 29 – Yellow Warning

Heavy rain in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds in several western and southern districts including Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Fishermen Alert

Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough over the North Bay of Bengal and along/off Odisha coasts between August 26 and 29. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.