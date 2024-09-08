Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for five districts of Odisha for tomorrow as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cross the coast.

The depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to move nearly northwards towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha around the evening/ night of 9th September, the IMD said.

Continuing to move further west-northwestwards, it is likely to move across Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 2 days, the agency added.

In view of the system, the IMD has issued Red Warning for Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal districts for tomorrow.

It has also issued Orange and Yellow warnings for other districts (see pic below).

Wind Warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is currently prevailing over Northwest and adjoining Northeast & Central Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh Odisha-West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts. It is likely to increase becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the same region from the night of today till the morning of 10th September and decrease gradually thereafter.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over coastal districts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 9th September and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over interior districts of north Odisha and adjoining districts of Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh on 10th September and decrease gradually thereafter.

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Northwest and adjoining Northeast & Central Bay of Bengal; along & off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts till the forenoon of 11th September.