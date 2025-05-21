Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued an alert for moderate thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds in several districts of Odisha on Wednesday morning.

As per the Met Centre, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are very likely to occur in isolated places over Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Koraput, Nayagarh, Puri, and Rayagada districts between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM.

In a separate warning issued at 7:30 AM, the weatherman placed Anugul, Balangir, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghapur, Jajapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Nuapada districts under a 'Watch' for possible thunderstorm activity. Lightning, light to moderate rain, and surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated locations in these regions up to 10:30 AM.

The weather office has advised residents in the affected districts to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to avoid lightning strikes and wind-related hazards.