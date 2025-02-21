Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning tomorrow (February 22), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Orange Warning for Four Districts

The IMD has issued an Orange Warning for Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore districts. These areas are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning, gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, and possible hailstorms.

Yellow Warning for Several Other Districts

A Yellow Warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur. These regions may experience thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 30-40 kmph.

Advisory for Farmers

The IMD has advised farmers to use protective nets to shield vegetables and crops from hail damage.