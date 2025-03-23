Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that 15 districts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall today.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati, the IMD forecasted and issued a Yellow Warning for these districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, and at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar, the agency added.