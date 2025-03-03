Bhubaneswar: With end of winter, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degree Celsius across Odisha during next three days.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the day temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degree C during next three days and no large change thereafter.

However, no large change likely in minimum temperature (night temperature) during next three days and thereafter fall by 2-3 degree C in subsequent two days over the districts of Odisha.

As per Bhubaneswar MeT forecast, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha for next five days.

The maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2-3 degree C in the districts of Puri, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Balangir and Boudh during next 24 hours.