Bhubaneswar: People of Odisha welcomed New Year 2026 with celebrations across the state. From early morning, devotees gathered in large numbers at major temples to seek blessings from the deities for the new year.

Heavy footfall was seen at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, and Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur. Similar scenes were reported from other prominent shrines across the state.

Tourist and picnic spots see rush

Along with temples, picnic spots and tourist destinations witnessed a huge influx of visitors on the first day of the year. Families and groups of friends were seen enjoying the holiday, making the most of the pleasant winter weather. Popular destinations in different districts remained crowded.

Zero Night celebrations across cities

New Year celebrations began on a high note last night as people welcomed 2026 with Zero Night festivities. Clubs and entertainment venues in urban areas hosted dance and musical programmes, drawing young crowds. Many families also marked the occasion by organising feasts at home with relatives and friends.

Security tightened across the state

To ensure smooth celebrations, police deployment was intensified at major temples, tourist places, and picnic spots across Odisha. Authorities said adequate arrangements were made to manage crowds and maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations.