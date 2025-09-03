Puri: In yet another mishap averted, a tourist almost drowned after being swept away by a rip current in the Bay of Bengal beach in Odisha's Puri today. The man, identified as Priyabrata Das from West Bengal, was rescued in time by the life guards and later taken to Sadar hospital for first-aid. The incident took place in Sector 12 of the beach in front of Hotel Bangalaxmi.

As per reports, Priyabrata had come to Puri with his family. On Wednesday, the sea had swelled dangerously due to heavy rains. But Priyabrata still ventured into the water without any inkling of danger. He was bathing when strong waves pulled him into the sea. Luckily, life guards deployed there spotted him struggling and sprung into action. After pulling Priyabrata to safety, he was taken to the hospital by family members. His condition is stable now. As the sea was turbulent following incessant rainfall, the incident reflects the callousness of beachgoers as well as lack of stringent safety measures along vulnerable stretches.

It is worth mentioning that many such drowning mishaps have occured despite warnings by lifeguards to exercise caution while bathing in the sea, especially during high tide.

Two weeks back, two tourists from Chhattisgarh were rescued while being swept away by a rip current in Sector 7 of the beach. Subham Subas and Bale Patel, both hailing from Birra region, were rescued by lifeguards.