Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 45th foundation day of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the Government is doing everything possible to make Odisha among the top three States in tourism sector.

The detailed project reports of several schemes have been prepared, Parida added. OTDC will play a significant role to make Odisha among the top three states.

Measures will be taken to attract international tourists and infrastructure will be improved, the Deputy Chief Minister elaborated.

The wooden restaurant in Konark will be revived as well.

The Deputy Chief Minister felicitated several employees and OTDC organisation during the ceremony.