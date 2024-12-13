Bhubaneswar: The winners of the 18th edition of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2024 were felicitated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Pathani Samanta Planetarium (PSP) in Odisha capital here today.

Organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, this year’s YATS witnessed participation of over 71,000 students from 30 districts across the state.

Altogether 30 students were declared as the winners of YATs-2024.

Majhi, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, paid homage Pathani Samant, a legendary astronomer from Odisha.

“Pathani Samant was a remarkable figure in the history of astronomy. His unmatched heroics in accurately calculating the timings of solar and lunar eclipses using nothing more than two bamboo pipes in the year 1835 are truly awe-inspiring. His flawless observations of celestial bodies stand as a testament to his genius,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the contribution of Aryabhatta, the great creator of astronomy, who was the first to tell the world that the Earth rotates around its own axis. Furthermore, Majhi commend the contributions of Brahmagupta in mathematics, and the works of Bruhat Samhita by Barahamir and Siddhanta Shiromani by Bhaskara, all of which have enriched the study of astronomy.

The Minister of Science and Technology Krushna Chandra Patra opined that the 30 winners of YATS-2024 are the real strength of our nation, and their progress will make the entire country proud.

The state government will set up a planetarium and an institute for astrophysics and astronomy at Khandapada in Nayagarh district, said the Minister.

Vice President, Operations, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, Rajiv Kumar, highlighted Tata Steel's commitment to fostering scientific thought and innovation among the youth.

“The Grand Finale of the 18th Edition of Tata Steel YATS celebrates the boundless potential of young minds and their passion for science. For nearly two decades, YATS has nurtured scientific curiosity, inspiring students to explore astronomy and pursue careers in science. In collaboration with the Odisha government, we have reached thousands, promoting talent and fostering aspirations. Congratulations to all participants, especially the winners — this is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Let us continue to ignite dreams and build a future where innovation and excellence thrive,” he said.

Celebrating the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the 18th Edition of YATS theme was “Will Space be Your Next Travel Destination?”. The winners felicitated today will have the unique opportunity to visit an ISRO facility where they will interact with leading space scientists and gain valuable insights into the world of space exploration.