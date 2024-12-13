Bhubaneswar: The winners of the 18th edition of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2024 were felicitated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Pathani Samanta Planetarium (PSP) in Odisha capital here today.
Odisha: Winners of Young Astronomer Talent Search-2024 felicitated
