Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old woman from Odisha was killed in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district today. Altogether 10 devotees have lost their lives in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Rangala Rupa of Gudipadar village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district. Another woman devotee from Odisha, who accompanied the 21-year-old, reportedly sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

As per reports, thousands of devotees congregated at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Kasibugga for Ekadasi celebrations on Saturday.

Massive overcrowding at the shrine led to the stampede, killing at least 10 devotees including several women and children. Bodies of the deceased devotees were found lying on the ground as members of the rescue teams and locals rushed to the spot to assist the injured.

PM Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (retd) and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu among others expressed grief over the incident.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," said the Prime Minister in a social media (X) post.

The Prime Minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000 financial aid.