Sundargarh: Police have arrested a woman over charges of murdering her husband due to marital dispute in Sundargarh town of Odisha here today. The accused woman, identified as Urmila Kerketa, wife of Dhruba Kerketa of Jaisar village in Talsara, had allegedly killed her spouse by strangulating him with help of two accompices. She was held following her confession to the crime during police interrogation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that domestic conflict over Urmila's illicit affair led to the crime.

As per reports, Dhruba and Urmila were married and settled in Hari Om colony on Mission Road within Sundargarh police limits. They were living in a rented accomodation. The duo was reportedly going through a rough patch with Urmila having an extra-marital affair.

On Tuesday night, two youths turned up at their house while the couple was having a heated argument over Urmila's illicit relationship with another person. When the spat escalated, Urmila along with her male associates allegedly drugged Dhruba and later strangled him to death. Suspicion arose when Urmila went to the hospital with her husband's body and asked the medical staff to declare a different reason of death in the postmortem report. Doubting the motive behind the dubious request, hospital authorities alerted the police who arrived at the spot and took Urmila into custody.

Later, during interrogation, she admitted to have plotted her husband's murder as she was romantically involved with another person. The two other accused youths are currently absconding. They will be held soon and a probe is underway, police informed.