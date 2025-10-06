Jajpur: In a shameful incident, a woman of Odisha's Jajpur district sustained multiple injuries after she was allegedly beaten and branded with a hot iron by her in-laws in Bhadrak. While the assault took place two days back, it came to light after the victim's mother approached Mangalpur police in Dasarathpur block here on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Pranati Das (32) of Dihudi Sahi-Kanikapada, was found lying unconscious on the roadside near her maternal home and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

As per reports, Pranati had married one Jagabandhu Das of Kalyani village in Bhadrak's Dhamnagar in 2016. She had relocated to her in-laws' house after the wedding. However, her marital life was strained.

Her mother Jyotsnarani claimed in the police complaint that ever since her daughter got married, she was subjected to physical and mental torture by her in-laws. On Saturday, Pranati was again assaulted brutally by her husband's family where they branded her with a hot iron causing her multiple blisters across her body including her private parts. After the incident, Jagabandhu took her in an auto and dumped her close to her parents' place in Jajpur and fled the scene.

Villagers spotted Pranati lying unconscious with burn injuries, foaming at her mouth and rushed her to Mangalpur community health centre. As her condition was critical, Pranati was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Hospital sources said her condition is stable now. Meanwhile, irate family members of the victim woman demanded strict action against the accused. They alleged that the domestic violence was so severe that their daughter was traumatised and unable to speak or move.

Police informed that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.