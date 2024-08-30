Sundargarh: A woman attempted suicide on the premises of a local court here in the district protesting the acquittal of the rape accused after the hearing.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition following her suicide bid.

According to reports, the woman consumed paracetamol to end her life after the verdict came against her in the Court of District & Sessions Judge, Sundargarh.

The woman, who is currently on bail in a murder case, had leveled a rape allegation against her male partner.

The woman allegedly killed her husband in 2021. She alleged that her male partner instigated her to commit the crime.

Following an investigation, the police arrested her and forwarded her to the court that granted her bail in her husband's murder case.

On November 28, 2021, she complained to Sundargarh police alleging rape by her male partner Ashwini Nayak. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Hearing the matter, the Court of District & Sessions Judge acquitted the accused today. Protesting the acquittal order, the woman consumed around 8 paracetamol tablets to kill herself.

Till the last report came in, the health condition of the woman was stated to be stable in the hospital.