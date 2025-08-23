Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly chopped off the genitals of her husband over marital dispute in Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

The incident took place at Kutunia panchayat under Rajgangpur police limits five days ago. The police arrested the accused and produced her in a local court after registering a case in this regard today.

As per reports, the couple got engaged in a marital discord some days after their marriage. The woman allegedly chopped off her husband’s genitals with a knife while he was sleeping in their house on August 19.

Soon after the incident, the woman’s in-laws assaulted her by confining her to a room.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s sister-in-law lodged an FIR in this regard with police. On the basis of the FIR, the cops registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.