Kamakhyanagar: A tragic incident occurred this afternoon in Dhenkanal district's Kamakhyanagar area, where a woman lost her life while trying to protect her house from an encroaching forest fire.

The victim, identified as Budhuni Mohanty, became alarmed upon noticing flames advancing from a nearby forest towards her residence in Mahabiraroad area. In an attempt to shield her house from the impending fire, Budhuni stood on the bank of a canal separating the forest and her house, using a twig to douse the flames.

Unfortunately, the intense heat from the forest fire combined with the scorching weather caused Budhuni to lose consciousness, and she collapsed to the ground. The fire eventually reached her, resulting in her death.

Locals discovered her half-charred body approximately 30 minutes after the incident.

Upon receiving information on the incident, the Mahabiraroad Police arrived at the spot and launched an investigation.