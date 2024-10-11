Bhubaneswar: A woman constable was killed in a road mishap in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

The mishap took place on Cuttack-Paradip highway near Nishamani Sarani Square in the afternoon.

The deceased constable has been identified as Suruja Munda. She had been posted at Tirtol police station in Jagatsinghpur district.

The woman constable had been deployed at Nishamani Sarani to manage traffic on the occasion of Mahasthami of the Dussehra festival.

A speeding bus, on its way to Cuttack from Paradip, hit the woman constable’s scooter while she was returning to the police station after completing her duty hours at Nishamani Sarani Square.

The bus ran over the woman constable after she fell from her scooter. She died on the spot, locals said.

On being informed, officials of Tirtol police reached the spot and recovered the woman constable’s body before sending it for postmortem.

A team of Raghunathpur police intercepted the bus, named Anand, at Jaypur Square. However, the driver managed to escape. The police have launched a probe into the incident.