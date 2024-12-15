Bhubaneswar: A woman sustained severe burn injuries after her sari caught fire while she was offering ‘Diya’ (earthen lamp) at Maa Tarini temple in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

The injured has been identified as Meenakshi Baral of Kurunti village in Dhenkanal district.

Meenakshi along with her family members was on a pilgrimage to Maa Tarini shrine at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar. The woman devotee’s sari, somehow, caught fire while she was offering Diya before the Goddess amid heavy rush on the shrine premises around the noon.

Meenakshi sustained severe burn injuries on her abdomen and other parts of the body in the incident.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. The woman devotee was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated.