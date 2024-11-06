Sambalpur: In a tragic mishapp, a woman and her daughter were burnt alive today in their sleep after their house caught fire in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The incident took place in the wee hours Hatapada within Maneswar police limits in the district.

While the exact cause of the fire is not established yet, it is suspected that a short-circuit led to the blaze.

As per reports, the woman and her daughter were sleeping when the fire broke out and engulfed the house in the wee hours on Wednesday. Sources said the duo was sleeping on the upper floor of their two-storey building.

On getting information, fire services reached and doused the flames after a few hours of operations. Police too arrived at the spot and started investigation. The bodies have been seized and sent for postmortem. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives, police said.