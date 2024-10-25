Bhadrak: While Odisha braced for Cyclone Dana making landfall between Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park (Kendrapara) and Dhamra Port early on Friday morning, the stressful situation turned into celebratory moment for a family with a woman delivering a baby boy amid the storm in Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district. Not just that, the family welcomed the baby's birth by naming him after the cyclone.

For Subha Mallik, a resident of Kantika village under Raipur panchayat of Dhamnagar block, her childbirth experience amid the cyclone was nothing short of miracle and her joy knew no bounds when she safely delivered a healthy baby boy, prompting the enitre family to name the child after the storm.

As per reports, given the State Government's stress on zero casualty and safe evacuation of people in susceptible areas, the Bhadrak district administration had shifted expectant mothers to health centres in case any emergency arises. Recounting her experience, Subha Mallik said she received a call from the administration asking her to get admitted to the hospital due to the cyclone. She complied and got admitted to Dhusuri health and wellness centre. A while later, as luck would have it, Subha went into labour safely delivering a baby boy at around 10.15 am.

Welcoming the new member into the family, Subha's relatives shared that the boy will be named 'Dana' as he was born amid the cyclone. His birth amid turbulent conditions will always remind the family of the joy and hope he brought while everyone was bracing for the cyclone, a relative said.

“We received a call to get admitted to the hospital due to the cyclone. After I was admitted, I started having labour pain and delivered my baby a while later. It was a natural birth and I am thankful to the district administration for ensuring my admission in the hospital just in time. We are naming our son 'Dana' with the hope that he will give 'Dana' (food) to us in our old age," shared a jubilant Subha.

Hospital authorities said both the mother and the newborn are in good health. "The mother was admitted yesterday and safely delivered around 10.15 am today. The baby is weighing around 3.08 kg and healthy. We are ensuring the best possible medical assistance to them and have already administered vaccine," the medical officer said.

In view of the cyclone, at least 4,421 pregnant women were admitted to hospitals in Odisha to ensure timely healthcare service to them.