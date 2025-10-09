Sundargarh: Tension prevailed as irate locals staged a road blockade after a mother-son duo was run over by a truck in Kutra in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Wednesday. While the woman died on the spot, her son sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The incident took place near Gadaposa Chhak early in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Dileswari Das (65) of Haladibahal village in Hemgir, and her son Ajay Das (30).

As per reports, Dileswari and her son had come to a private hospital in Rourkela after getting the newsof her brother's death. After meeting the bereaved family, they were heading backhome to Hemgir on their two-wheeler when suddenly a speeding trailer-truck hit their bike from behind near Gadaposa Chhak in Kutra. The heavy-duty vehicle bearing registration number OD-16L-4028 ran over Dileswari killing her on the spot and sped away.However, her son narrowly escaped with critical injuries.

Locals immediately gathered at the spot and rushed a bleeding Ajay to Kutra hospital. Police on getting information arrived and seized the body for postmortem. A case was registered and after a prompt search, the truck was seized at Bdagaon and the accused driver held. He was identified as Nitesh Kumar (22).

Police confirmed his arrest and said he has been held while trying to escape. "The accused driver was apprehended fromBadagaon. He is from Jharkhand. The truck has also been seized," they said.

Meanwhile, irate villagers blocked the Biju Expressway and demanded stricter traffic management rules inthe mishap-prone stretch. They demanded ample speed-breakers to prevent such accidents and speedy action against the accused driver apart from compensation to the affected family.