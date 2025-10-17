Odisha: A 26 year-old woman from Odisha was found dead in her residence in Hyderabad while her husband had come for a few days to Bhubaneswar. She was found hanging in her flat. It is not clear whether she died by suicide or was killed. Her husband, however, has alleged that she was raped and murdered, and appealed to the Odisha government for justice and speedy action. Their identities have not been disclosed yet.

As per reports, the man, who hailed from Banapur in Khurda district, had been working in a private construction firm in Hyderabad for last three to four years. Since last six months, his wife was living with him. After relocating, she was working as a teacher in a school under the same company. A few days back, her husband had come to Bhubaneswar for passport-related work as he was contemplating travelling to a foreign country.

On October 15, he was in Bharatpur for paper work when he received a call late in the night that his wife was sick and hospitalised. He left his four year-old son behind and rushed to Hyderabad, only to find that his wife had died. Her body was kept in a hospital in Kompally area but as per the husband's claim, he was not allowed to see his wife.

In his complaint, he alleged that in his absence, his wife was raped and then killed. Citing sources in the neighbourhood, he said there was a forced entry in his house which indicates that his wife's modesty was outraged leading to her death. He also dismissed the suicide angle and said that there was no dispute on the personal front that could have possibly led to such a drastic step neither did she have any health issues.